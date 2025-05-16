Ice cream lickers make better lovers.

People who lick their ice cream make better lovers

Experts have linked techniques for eating the sweet dessert to personality types and concluded that those who lick are "methodical" and "relaxed".

Lickers who show patience and enjoy every moment of their ice cream are considered to be more romantic than biters, who are regarded as "impulsive".

Behavioural expert Jo Hemmings said: "The speed-eater is likely to be high-energy, impulsive, enthusiastic and impatient. They want that dopamine hit as fast as possible.

"The slow-savourer is highly intentional and patient. They focus on the full sensory experience - the texture, the flavour, the smell, the cold comfort."

However, Hemmings emphasised that all ice cream eaters are more romantic than those who do not enjoy the sweet treat.

She said: "The ice cream lover's psyche revolves around pleasure seeking and nostalgia."