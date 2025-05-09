A former Manchester City footballer has become a Guinness World Record holder for launching a throw-in longer than a blue whale.

World record holder Megan Campbell

Megan Campbell, a London City Lioness centre-back player, has become the first woman to break the 35m record by lobbing a football 37.55m.

A mannequin was placed at the 35-m mark on the club's training ground in Aylesford, Kent, England, and her goal was to hit it or throw it even further.

Megan, who thinks her hypermobility - having joints with a big range of movement - helped her to make history on April 30 - told Guinness World Records: “It’s an amazing achievement for me personally to have that now, as the first ever. But ultimately, you want someone to beat you, I want someone to be more successful than me because then that means I’ve put another player in a better place.

“You’ve got to be someone that people can look up to and want to achieve things from, so of course I want someone to go on and beat my record.

“I think my record might stand for about a week until someone gets hold of the information.

"When I come up against an opponent now, it’s no secret I have a long throw."