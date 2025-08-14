Firefighters freed a kitten entangled in a soccer net.

Kitten entangled in soccer net/ ©Instagram @modest

On August 12, crews from Modesto Fire Department's Station 4 responded to a report on Fordham Avenue, Modesto, California, that the feline was trapped in a piece of sports equipment.

As the kitty was distressed, the team was "calm and careful" in freeing the pet.

The cat was freed without injuries.

"Station 4 specialises in hazardous materials incidents, but this morning they added animal entanglements to their list of specialties."