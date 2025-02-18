Human teeth could be grown in a lab in the next 20 years.

Experts at Tufts University in the US have been able to successfully grow human-like teeth in experiments involving pigs.

The research involved harvesting cells from both human and pig teeth before combining them in a lab and "expanding" them to form tooth tissue.

The teeth were implanted into the mouths of pigs and continued to grow - although they were "not perfect" in shape or size.

However, the end product did resemble a natural tooth and boffin Professor Pamela Yelick believed advancements in the field will soon make the gnashers ready for use in human mouths.

She told journalists at the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) conference in Boston: "I 100 per cent think regenerating human teeth can happen.

"I believe we can do this in my lifetime and I'm in my mid-60s.

"There are so many advances happening in technology, tissue engineering, regenerative medicine and dentistry, and they all feed off each other."