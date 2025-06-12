A large number of cattle roamed a California city.

Cows were on the loose in Antioch, California

City of Antioch Animal Services said roughly 60 cows, calves and bulls strolled around Gentrytown Park, in Antioch, at around 2am on June 8 after "someone or someones" let them loose in the area of James Donlon/Gentrytown Drive.

Two bulls were on the "third hole" at the Lone Tree Golf and Event Centre, and they are "now in the Regional side merely offering their moo-t opinions on the golfers' swing".

Animal services, the police, the owner of the animals and local residents spent hours rounding up the cattle and moving them from Gentrytown Park back to their home.

However, officers said some of the cattle were still on the lam

Following the event, officials are asking for people to file a report if they see cattle on the loose in the future.

Antioch Animal Services wrote in a Facebook post: "Your morning golf game or hike or adventure to Gentrytown Park may have been somewhat "amoooosing" when seeing some cows/calves strolling by today.

"What's not amoosing? In the dark of night June 8 around 2am, calls came in for loose cows. It appears an unknown 'someone' or 'someones' set approximately 60 cattle loose in the vicinity of James Donlon/Gentrytown Drive at a great risk to public safety. Striking a large animal with a vehicle can be fatal. Thankfully no accidents have happened.

"The rancher, Antioch Police Department citizens have been standing by/rounding them up all morning as sightings have come in to APD Non-Emergency.

"There are still some outstanding from the herd; the two bulls decided to test their driving skills on the third hole at Lone Tree Golf and Event Center.

"The bulls are now in the Regional Parks side merely offering their moo-t opinions on the golfers' swing, APD and the rancher are aware they are there with two calves.

"If you see any cows/calves in residential areas please call APD Non Emergency (925) 778-2441 to advise and please do not chase them."