Sleeping more than 30 minutes in the afternoon may increase people's risk of early death.

Afternoon naps may increase people's risk of an early death

Experts from the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, USA, carried out a study and tracked 86,000 adults that had an average age of 63 for over 11 years.

They found 5,189 people (six per cent) of the group, died within a follow-up period during the research that lasted just over a decade.

Experts believe irregular and longer naps that disrupt a person's natural sleeping pattern could be a sign that someone has underlying health problems.

It came as the cohort wore a health tracker device to monitor their sleep.

The research also discovered that people are more likely to suffer from other health issues, including depression, diabetes and heart disease.

The National Health Service (NHS) and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine have recommended for people to get a few winks after midday and before mid-afternoon.