A postcard that went missing for over seven decades has been delivered back to its sender.

USPS delivery truck

The card was originally mailed in 1953 by then-teenager Alan Ball to his parents, Frederic and Elizabeth, while he was away from home in Ottawa, Canada.

Somehow, it never reached its destination and was instead discovered earlier this year by postmaster Mark Thompson in a batch of old, undelivered mail at the Ottawa Post Office.

Mark enlisting the help of local genealogists to locate Alan.

Now, 72 years later, the postcard - which depicts the United Nations (U.N.) building in New York - has been returned to Alan, who is 89 and now lives in Sandpoint, Idaho.

He was shown a digital photo of the card, and Alan recognised his handwriting,

Even though Alan does not remember mailing the card, he can recall spending time in New York whilst enroute to Puerto Rico for a summer trip in 1953.