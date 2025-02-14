Losing your sense of taste could lead to a premature death.

A new study of more than 7,000 Americans over the age of 40 who lost their sense of taste earlier in life - particularly for salty and sour snacks - had a 47 per cent increased risk of passing away prematurely than those who maintained the complete ability to savour their food.

A decline in the ability to taste bitterness was associated with early death in females whereas a reduction in the ability to taste sour foods was linked to increased mortality in male patients.

The study could have far-reaching medical implications but some experts are unconvinced by the findings.

Dr. David Henry Hiltzik, of Staten Island University Hospital, told The New York Post: "I think the study is very generalised and non-specific.

"They're giving one symptom that's affiliated with mortality, but there's a lot of conjecture about why that is."