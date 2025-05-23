A man forced roads surrounding a Leicestershire park to shut after he got stuck up a tree while he tried to rescue his pet parrot.

Firefighters scrambled to Manor Field Play Park, off Uppingham Road in Thurnby, at 9.20am on Thursday (22.05.25), following calls that a man climbed up a tree to rescue the exotic bird that got trapped in some high branches.

Roads in the surrounding area closed from 10.30am until 11.00am while crews used their aerial ladder to bring the man down from the tree safely.

It was said the owner and his pet parrot were unharmed.

A spokesman for the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The owner climbed up to rescue their pet parrot, which was stuck in the tree and needed help to get down."