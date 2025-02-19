A dad has eaten a bacon bap "Mount Everest".

Craig Harker with his bacon Mount Everest

Craig Harker, a 27-year-old pub owner from Hardwick, left workers in a Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham, Greggs speechless after he asked for 100 rashers of the greasy, porky food in his white roll.

However, after consuming 38 pieces of bacon, his struggles got the better of him and was forced to abandon the challenge - which cost him £60 to do.

Boasting 8,000 calories and standing at 9in tall, the Dad Loves Food blogger does not want to see a single piece of bacon ever again.

Craig, from Hardwick, said: "As for 100 slices, I think it's impossible.

"I don't think anyone could do it, maybe [competitive eater] Max vs Food possibly, maybe someone part of the British Eating League, but definitely not me.

"I think I'll stick to the smaller ones next time."

He continued: "As part of the British Eating League sometimes it's quite hard to find the challenges so I have to create them for the eaters.

"It's the biggest bacon sarnie I've ever seen or tried, and I think even the big eaters in the world would struggle to eat something like that ...

"I never want to look at a piece of bacon again."