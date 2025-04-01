A dad's addiction to taking a cold plunge in his wheelie bin has helped him "overcome PTSD".

Martin Lynch takes a cold soak in his wheelie bin

Ex-Royal Air Force engineer Martin Lynch spends up to 15 minutes each day braving the freezing 1C water in the 240-litre bin while enjoying a mug of hot tea.

Despite many people choosing to have a warm soak in baths inside of their homes, the 44 year old said his dip has helped him overcome Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) - a mental health condition caused by traumatic experiences - after serving in Iraq and the Middle East.

Martin, who is from Lincoln, is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "Endorphins get set off going into cold water.

"I'm addicted, it's like a drug.

"It sets me up for the day."