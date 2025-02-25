Mars was once home to an ocean with sandy beaches.

Mars used to have sandy beaches

Scientists have discovered that the Red Planet once boasted sandy shores after analysing below-ground imaging data from China's Zhurong rover.

The experts say that data from the northern lowlands of Mars are similar to those obtained at shorelines on Earth using ground-penetrating radar - with both indicating features in the subsurface material that are tilted in the direction of the ocean.

Dr. Benjamin Cardenas, a co-author of the research from Penn State University, said: "It's a simple structure, but it tells you there had to be tides, there had to be waves, there had to be a nearby river supplying sediment, and all these things had to be active for some extended period of time."

He added: "A beach is an interface between shallow water, air and land. It's these sorts of environments where it's thought life first came to be on Earth, and I think it would be a great place to send a follow-up mission looking for signs of past life."