A massive maze has opened in Cornwall

After five years of construction, the public will be able to experience the huge 56m-wide labyrinth Kerdroya, which is located at Colliford Lake on Bodmin Moor, today (21.03.25).

The masterpiece is made with 445m of Cornish hedging.

And its creator Will Coleman says his creation is a "tribute to Cornwall's timeless craft of stone hedging".

He is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "The appeal of Kerdroya is multi-faceted.

"It's communal, spiritual and educational."

Over 140,000 Cornish granite stones were laid by hand around the maze, and Will has revealed each one put down "carries a story".

He added: "It's our landscape and our heritage, woven together for the next 4,000 years."