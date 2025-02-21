The Moon is set to get a 4G network.

The Moon is set to get a 4G network

Mobile phone titan Nokia has created a Lunar Surface Communication system in the form of a robot called Athena, and it has been put on a space lander.

It is going to make its way to Earth's only natural satellite next week as it hunts for water ice.

Data and images will be able to be sent to our planet, via the connection.

Thierry E. Klein, president of Bell Labs Solutions Research at Nokia, said: "We intend to prove that cellular technologies can provide the reliable, high-capacity and efficient connectivity needed for future crewed and uncrewed missions to the Moon and eventually Mars.

"Cellular technology has irrevocably transformed the way we communicate on Earth.

"There’s no reason it can’t do the same for communications on other worlds.”