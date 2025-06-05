The Moon could be hiding precious metals worth $1 trillion.

Scientists have made the "conservative" estimate based on a study that analysed the lunar surface's pockmarked terrain and calculated how many of its craters were likely to have been formed by asteroids rich in platinum group metals (PGMs) - ruthenium, rhodium, palladium, osmium, iridium and platinum itself.

Jayanth Vyasanakere, the study's lead author, said: "On cosmic timescales, over several generations of stellar birth and death, they get mixed with other elements and end up in planet-forming discs and then within planets and asteroids.

"Metallic asteroids have a significant fraction of iron, and the PGMs are found bound to it. When these asteroids strike a body such as the Moon, depending on the impact velocity some of it may survive."

The Moon does not have an atmosphere to destroy the space rocks or tectonic plates to bury the debris, so whatever hits the surface should theoretically remain there.