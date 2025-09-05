A mum has set a world record by running barefoot across 100 m of LEGO bricks.

Gabrielle Wall from Christchurch, New Zealand, clocked the fastest 100 m barefoot on LEGO at 24.75 seconds on January 16.

The track was built from 300 kg of plastic bricks donated by Imagination Station, a charity that uses LEGO in children’s robotics and mechanics classes.

In footage, Gabrielle powers down the painful path in sunglasses, perhaps hiding a few tears. She even stumbled slightly but recovered to finish with an impressive time.

She told Guinness World Records: "I am proud to have pushed myself to new limits`."

Having ticked this challenge off her list, Gabrielle is eyeing more LEGO-related records in the future, but next time she hopes to build with it rather than run across it.