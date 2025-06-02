A sacred cave in Israel long believed to be the burial site of "Jesus’ midwife" may actually hold the remains of Salome, sister of King Herod the Great.

A cave in Israel could be the burial site of 'Jesus' midwife' Salome

Located about 30 miles southwest of Jerusalem, the so-called 'Cave of Salome' has drawn Christian pilgrims for centuries who believed it was the tomb of the woman who helped deliver baby Jesus. But fresh digs suggest the site may have links to royalty.

Experts from the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), Vladik Lifshits and Nir-Shimshon Paran, believe that the cave’s grand design and relics point to it being the burial spot of someone from Herod’s royal clan.

Lifshits told Live Science: "It’s not that I think it must be the tomb of Salome, the sister of Herod. I’m suggesting that this is one of the possibilities."

The cave comes with a grand entrance courtyard, carved burial spots and ancient inscriptions - the kind of setup that hints it was made for a top-tier figure in first-century BC Judaea, back when it was under Roman control.

The name "Salome" is carved into the rock but researchers warn against jumping to conclusions.

They said: "Following the new excavation at the site, and findings at nearby sites, it is suggested that the grandeur burial estate belonged to a member of the royal family."