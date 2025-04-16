A mystery hole on Mars could be hosting alien life.

NASA scientists have captured a deep pit on the Red Planet from above that could be hiding tons of extraterrestrial beings.

The US space agency wrote of the 'An unusual hole in Mars' image: "There are numerous holes pictured in this Swiss cheese-like landscape, with all but one of them showing a dusty, dark, Martian terrain beneath evaporating, light, carbon dioxide ice."

It is not clear what caused the hole, but the experts are convinced that they are prime spots for life on the Red Planet.

NASA explained: "Holes such as this are of particular interest because they might be portals to lower levels that extend into expansive underground caves.

"If so, these naturally occurring tunnels are relatively protected from the harsh surface of Mars, making them relatively good candidates to contain Martian life.

"These pits are therefore also prime targets for possible future spacecraft, robots, and even human interplanetary explorers."