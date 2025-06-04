A rival to Elon Musk's Neuralink has successfully tested a brain chip by briefly inserting it into a patient's head during surgery before quickly removing it again.

A brain chip has been successfully implanted into a human head for the first time

US tech firm Paradromics carried out the bold move last month during a brain operation at the University of Michigan.

The patient, who was being treated for epilepsy, agreed to take part in the first-ever test of the company’s high-tech brain implant.

Matt Angle, CEO of Paradromics, explained: "There's a very unique opportunity when someone is undergoing a major neurosurgical procedure. They're going to have their skull opened up and there's going to be a piece of brain that will be imminently removed. Under these conditions, the marginal risk of testing out a brain implant is actually very low."

The test gave scientists a rare chance to see how the coin-sized chip works inside the brain without long-term risks.

The tiny device is smaller than a 5p coin and bristles with 420 microscopic needles designed to poke into the brain and read signals from individual neurons.

Angle explained: "By having proximity to the individual neurons, you can get the highest-quality signal."

Despite the hype, these chips don’t dig into a person's private thoughts. They pick up on the brain’s electrical signals linked to movement and translate them into actions, like moving a hand or clicking a mouse.

Experts reckon it could one day help paralysed people control devices just by thinking.