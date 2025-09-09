Reading newspapers can lower the risk of dementia.

Reading the newspaper can stave off dementia

A study in the US revealed that reading the paper frequently boosts both memory and attention span in older people and that they had a lower risk of the condition over time if they did so.

British care experts Alderberry Care are now imploring households to have a weekly "newspaper hour" to allow minds to remain active.

The company said: "Buy a newspaper once a week. Make it a ritual - same day, same time.

"A weekly print habit is easy to remember and aligns with evidence that reading at least weekly is linked with better long-term cognition.

"Mix print with long-form reads. If you prefer digital, choose weekend features or long reads (not just headlines) to keep the cognitive challenge high - then talk about what you read with family or friends. Social discussion adds another protective layer.

"Add puzzles and letters. Crosswords, quizzes and even write a letter amplify the benefits seen in studies tying varied cognitive activities to lower dementia risk and later onset."