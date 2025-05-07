People who have had oral sex with more than six partners in their lives are nearly 10 times more likely to get throat cancer.

People who have frequent oral sex are at a greater risk of throat cancer

Dr. Hisham Mehanna, an expert in the disease at the University of Birmingham, explained that seven in 10 throat cancers are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) - a normally harmless virus that is spread through sexual contact and has been linked to causing changes in cells that can become cancerous.

Writing for The Conversation, Dr. Mehanna said: "Over the past two decades, there has been a rapid increase in throat cancer in the West, to the extent that some have called it an epidemic.

"This has been due to a large rise in a specific type of throat cancer called oropharyngeal cancer."

Dr. Mehanna explained that those with several oral sex partners are at increased risk of oropharyngeal cancer - the most common type of the disease that appears in the tonsils and the back of the throat.

He said: "For oropharyngeal cancer, the main risk factor is the number of lifetime sexual partners, especially oral sex.

"Those with six or more lifetime oral-sex partners are 8.5 times more likely to develop oropharyngeal cancer than those who do not practice oral sex."