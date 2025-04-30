An "orbital carrier" could offer a "game-changer" space 'launch pad'.

Gravitics Inc may create the in-orbit carriers

It acts like an aircraft carrier at sea, and allows space vehicle operators to launch spacecraft and satellites into orbit faster and at a cheaper rate to "address threats on orbit".

Space infrastructure firm Gravitics Inc may get up to $60 million worth of funding from SpaceWERX, which is the innovation branch of the US Space Force, to create the in-orbit carriers.

Colin Doughan, chief executive officer of Gravitics, told BBC Sky at Night magazine: "We're honoured to partner with the US Space Force on this critical initiative

"The Orbital Carrier is a game-changer, acting as a pre-positioned launch pad in space.

"It bypasses traditional launch constraints, enabling space vehicle operators to rapidly select a deployment orbit on-demand."

Gravitics said in a statement: "The Orbital Carrier is designed to pre-position multiple manoeuvrable space vehicles that can deliver a rapid response to address threats on orbit.

"This carrier will provide the US Space Force with unprecedented flexibility and speed for in-space operations, significantly enhancing the nation's space defence posture."