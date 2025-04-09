Wonder Woman's original costume could fetch up to $200,000 at auction.

The Wonder Woman bodysuit, worn by Lynda Carter, is being auctioned off

The striking red, gold and blue strapless bodysuit - donned by Lynda Carter in the 70s TV series - is going under the hammer at The Channel Surfing auction, from May 7 to May 8.

As well as the clothing item, the DC Comics character's threaded gold-tone cord rope lasso and red suede and white leather knee-high uniform boots will also be included in the sale - both of which are expected to sell for between $20,000 and $30,000.

Julien's Auctions, a privately held entertainment auction house based in Beverly Hills, California, said of the items on its website: "This uniform and Carter's portrayal of Wonder Woman (including her legendary "spin" transformation) are some of the most iconic imagery of 70s television and superhero iconography that have lasted and endured over the last 50 years."

The auction will also see the original Batman Riddler suit jacket - worn by Frank Gorshin in the 60s TV show - go up for auction.

It is estimated to be sold for between $20,000 and $30,000.