A parrot has become a Guinness World Record holder for the fastest time to identify 10 colors

Xiaogui, from Jiaozuo, Henan, China, stunned officials by nailing the "fastest time to identify 10 colours by a parrot" in just 33.50 seconds.

His owner Qin Feng cheering him on, as the clever pet zipped back and forth between colourful tiny bins and a row of colourful straw balls, matching each one perfectly.

Xiaogui even spotted the difference between two tricky shades of pink.

It was no easy task because at first, he slipped the darker ball into the lighter bin but then quickly corrected himself to cheers from onlookers.

Qin first met Xiaogui in 2020 when the bird was a fluffy baby needing hand feeding.

The pair bonded fast and Qin soon realised his feathery friend had a fascination with toys and especially bright balls.

Training began and before long Xiaogui was an expert sorter.