Eating pasta can make people happy.

Researchers from the Catholic University of Milan in Italy carried out two studies with over 1,500 participants.

The first study revealed that 41 per cent of people said eating pasta brought clear imagery of family, 21 per cent of people said it caused positive emotions, and 10 per cent of people said it evoked taste or pleasure.

The second study showed that pasta meals "significantly increased" positive emotions, with people feeling more joyous when they were consuming pasta with someone, as opposed to eating alone or at work.

However, other carbohydrate-rich foods, such as rice, bread and pizza, did not cause people to be as happy like pasta did.

Researchers at Catholic University of Milan said: "Pasta consumption was significantly associated with increased happiness."