People are happiest in the morning.

A new study on mental health by University College London (UCL) has found that individuals wake up feeling in the best frame of mind but are at their worst come midnight.

The day of the week and time of year also influence happiness levels, with Tuesdays and summer amongst the most upbeat periods.

Scientists analysed data from 49,218 adults in the UCL COVID-19 Social Study, which followed people for two years between March 2020 and March 2022.

The experts noted that people had more varied mental health at weekends whereas things were more stable during the week.

Dr. Feifei Bu, from UCL's Department of Behavioural Science and Health, said: "Our findings suggest that on average, people's mental health and wellbeing are better in the morning and worst at midnight."

She added: "Mental health support services might consider adjusting resources to match fluctuating needs across the day - for instance, prioritising late-night availability."