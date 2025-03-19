Sausage rolls and sandwiches are being stashed under people's pillows.

More than one in five Brits admitted they hide food from their partners in case they feel a little peckish in bed.

A survey carried out by the home decor and furniture store brand IKEA found 28 per cent of women do so, compared to just 18 per cent of men.

As well as sausage rolls and sandwiches, some people store chocolate bars, crisps and peanuts under their pillow.

Caroline Poulter, 31, from Birmingham, England, hides these when she watches TV in bed, but she feels "embarrassed" when she is caught snacking on the treats by her husband Simon.

She is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "I love watching telly in bed, but sometimes, I bring too many snacks.

"I get embarrassed if Simon sees me, so I hide one or two bits under the pillow.

"One morning, I woke up to find a crushed bag of Wotsits and a KitKat."