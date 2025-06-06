Owning a pet dog could prevent eczema in children.

A pet dog could prevent a child from developing eczema

A new study has revealed that having a canine in "early life" could have a "protective effect" against the skin condition.

An international team of experts studied data on 280,000 people to investigate whether those who are more genetically likely to develop eczema responded differently to environmental factors such as pet ownership or whether they had siblings.

However, the scientists stressed that the research did not analyse the effect dog exposure could have on existing eczema and warned that introducing a pooch could even worsen symptoms.

Professor Sara Brown, from the University of Edinburgh's Institute of Genetics and Cancer, said: "The most difficult questions I'm asked by parents in clinic are about why their child has eczema, and how they can help.

"We know that genetic make-up affects a child's risk of developing eczema, and previous studies have shown that owning a pet dog may be protective, but this is the first study to show how this may occur at a molecular level.

"More work is needed, but our findings mean we have a chance to intervene in the rise of allergic disease, to protect future generations."