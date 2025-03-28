A pig's liver has been transplanted into a living human being for the first time.

Medics at the Fourth Military Medical University in China edited the genetics of a mini-pig and transplanted the liver tissue into a brain-dead person.

The organ was not rejected by the immune system and seemed to function normally for 10 days until the study was ended at the request of the patient's family.

Experts are hopeful that pig organs can be used to bridge the gaps while patients are on the waiting list for donors.

The pig's smaller liver size means that it can be added into the body without the need to remove the diseased human organ.

Professor Lin Wang, the author of the study, said: "The liver collected from the modified pig functioned very well in the human body. It's a great achievement.

"The surgery was really successful."

He also wrote in the journal Nature: "Auxiliary liver transplantation is an ideal bridge therapy for people with liver failure, because it is not difficult to remove pig liver and reconstruct the vein when the function of the original liver is restored or when a suitable donor liver is available.

"This unique pig-to-human liver xenotransplantation provides critical information that cannot be provided by animal experiments alone."