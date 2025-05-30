Planet Nine may exist

Scientists at Rice University in Houston, Texas, have shared new research that supports the idea of the large distant planet that may lurk at the edge of the solar system.

Planet Nine – which is thought to be five to ten times the mass of Earth - is a theoretical planet first suggested in 2016 by astronomers at the California Institute of Technology.

According to their study of complex simulations, there is up to a 40 per cent chance of its existence.

If Planet Nine is real, it could help explain the unusual orbits of objects in the Kuiper Belt, a region beyond Neptune.

The team hopes the planet – which would orbit the sun on a distant path far beyond Pluto - can be detected by the largest camera built inside the Vera C. Rubin Observatory, located on the El Penon peak of Cerro Pachon mountain in Chile.

Doctor Andre Izidoro, the study’s lead author, is quoted by MailOnline: “When giant planets scatter each other through gravitational interactions, some are flung far away from their star.

“If the timing and surrounding environment are just right, those planets don't get ejected, but rather they get trapped in extremely wide orbits.

“Our simulations show that if the early solar system underwent two specific instability phases - the growth of Uranus and Neptune and the later scattering among gas giants, there is up to a 40 per cent chance that a Planet Nine-like object could have been trapped during that time.”