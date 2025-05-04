Prince Philip once saw Bigfoot as he was out walking at Balmoral.

It has been claimed that the late Duke of Edinburgh caught sight of the legendary beast when he and wife Queen Elizabeth were staying at the royal family's summer retreat in Scotland during the 1970s.

Filmmaker Mark Christopher Lee said that a royal source had informed him of the mysterious sighting on the royal estate.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: "I had some contact from the Palace there was some sort of Bigfoot at Balmoral that the Duke of Edinburgh saw once.

"This was in the '70s."

'Flash Gordon' actor Brian Blessed previously suggested that both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were fascinated by the legend of Bigfoot.

Recalling a conversation with Philip about Sasquatch, Blessed said: "Oh yes, he said it's true. It does exist. I told them that they're everywhere."