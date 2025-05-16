Professor Brian Cox has smashed his own Guinness World Record title of selling the most tickets for a science tour for the fourth time.

The 57-year-old physicist brought the curtain down on his 'Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey' worldwide tour, which immersed audiences in "breathtaking" visuals of distant galaxies, alien worlds, supermassive black holes, and the latest scientific discoveries about the origins of the universe, in New York City's Town Hall on May 14, and it tot up to 369,257 tickets - making it the most popular science tour in history.

It comes as Professor Cox's record-breaking streak began in 2016 with the Wonders of Life tour (75,193 tickets), followed by Wonders of the Universe in 2017 (158,589 tickets), and Universal: Adventures in Space and Time in 2019 (230,873 tickets).

He said: "It’s a wonderful thing to break this record again. I believe very strongly that science is too important not to be a part of popular culture. It underpins pretty much every technology we take for granted in our lives and is also central to our understanding of our place in the Universe.

"Over the last century, we have discovered that life on Earth began almost 4 billion years ago, that there are two trillion galaxies in the observable Universe and that reality itself may emerge from a network of entangled quantum bits.

"To me, that is both humbling and entertaining, and we should therefore celebrate this great project to understand the world in any theatre or arena that will allow us the luxury of an evening of geekery!”

Craig Glenday, Guinness World Records Editor-in-Chief, said: “Breaking his own record for the fourth time is a testament to Professor Brian Cox’s extraordinary ability to inspire. His work has not only made science more accessible and exciting but has sparked curiosity in audiences around the world.

"With each new milestone, he continues to motivate future generations of scientists, thinkers, and even potential Guinness World Records holders.

"This achievement is a reflection of his passion and dedication, and we’re proud to celebrate his continued contribution to inspiring discovery and exploration.”