Royal Air Force (RAF) pilots have reportedly seen UFOs during flights but are staying tight-lipped for fear of being grounded, sacked or worse.

RAF pilots are fearful of speaking out about their UFO encounters

Documentary filmmaker Mark Christopher Lee says he’s been contacted by several British military pilots who claim to have had real-life run-ins with mysterious unidentified aerial phenomena - or UAPs.

But despite the extraordinary nature of what they saw, they’re keeping their mouths shut.

Mark told the Daily Star newspaper: "We have military pilots who have had real-life encounters with UAPs. I have spoken to them. What they say is incredible."

However, these top guns are only prepared to spill the beans under strict anonymity.

The filmmaker said: "They fear the consequences if they were to go on the record. Will they be fired, ridiculed, demoted – even prosecuted – for speaking out? These are their fears."

Mark added that other military personnel and even police officers are scared to speak up about strange sightings in the skies.

He said: "What will happen to their families?

"It’s frustrating because unless someone goes on the record, puts their name – and potentially rank – to an event it is impossible to judge and difficult to properly investigate."

The filmmaker claims that the British public is being "kept in the dark" about UFOs.

Mark said: "Information about extraordinary events is being withheld from them."

The RAF has yet to comment on the claims.