Recorded meowing sounds lured a kitten out of an underground pipe.

A rescuer saved a kitten after playing recorded meowing sounds

Piper was trapped between 10 to 15 feet deep underground inside of a downspout in New York but was enticed back out again by familiar noises.

As well as firefighters, John Debacker, of Long Island Cat and Kitten Solution, was at the scene, and he decided to play recorded meowing sounds to entice the feline out of the pipe.

His technique proved successful as Piper managed to move close enough so John could reach him with a catch pole.

The kitten then went to New York City Second Chance Rescue to receive veterinary care.

Debacker believes Piper's family is nearby, so he is determined to find them.