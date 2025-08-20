TV remotes may be dirtier than toilets.

Person holding remote whilst watching TV

The germ magnets are thought to hold 15 times more bacteria than loos.

Experts believe this is the case because multiple people are handing the device - with the possibility that some may be touching TV remotes without washing their hands after going to the toilet.

Due to this, boffins recommend people to clean their TV remotes with disinfectant "once a week".

Markus Linblad, from nicotine pouches retailer Northerner, is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: "TV remotes should be wiped down once a week with disinfectant and more frequently if anyone has been ill in the household."