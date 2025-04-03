Monkeys are the best yodellers in the world, a new study has found.

The research - which was led by experts from Anglia Ruskin University, Cambridge University, and the University of Vienna, Austria - found that monkeys are particularly good at making the calls because of the vocal membranes in their throats.

Jacob Dunn, an associate professor in evolutionary biology at Anglia Ruskin University, explained: "These results show how monkeys take advantage of an evolved feature in their larynx - the vocal membrane - which allows for a wider range of calls to be produced, including these ultra-yodels.

"This might be particularly important in primates, which have complex social lives and need to communicate in a variety of different ways."

The expert explained that the yodelling ability is actually very important to monkeys.

He said: "It’s highly likely this has evolved to enrich the animals' call repertoire, and is potentially used for attention-grabbing changes, call diversification, or identifying themselves."