Marathon running destroys the brain.

Marathon running harms the brain

A study has revealed that runners' bodies digest fat when there are no carbohydrates from food available and experts believe that it is harvested from areas of the brain, potentially affecting the organ's functions.

Post-marathon MRI scans on eight men and two women showed a reduction in myelin, a fatty covering that protects nerves and speeds up electrical signals.

Dr. Carlos Matute, of the University of the Basque Country in Bilbao, Spain, said an "extensive" change was spotted in areas linked to co-ordination, senses and emotions, although follow-up scans showed a return to normal levels two months later.

The boffin is convinced that myelin helps fuel the brain when energy stocks are running low.

Dr. Matute said: "Our findings show that running a marathon reduces runners' myelin water levels in white matter areas.

"This may open up a new view of myelin as an energy store ready to use when common brain nutrients are in short supply."

He added: "It would be important to evaluate whether these changes affect brain functions."