Human teeth have successfully been grown in a lab for the first time

A new study at King's College London believes that the breakthrough could lead to people regrowing lost teeth in the future in an alternative to fillings and dental implants.

Experts developed a material that mimics the environment needed for tooth development, enabling cells to send signals and begin forming a tooth.

The ability to regenerate teeth would be a significant leap forward for dentistry, as humans only have a single set of gnashers from adulthood whereas some animals have the ability to grow teeth back.

Xuechen Zhang, a researcher at the university, said: "Fillings aren't the best solution for repairing teeth. Over time, they will weaken tooth structure, have a limited lifespan, and can lead to further decay or sensitivity.

"Implants require invasive surgery and a good combination of implants and alveolar bone. Both solutions are artificial and don't fully restore natural tooth function, potentially leading to long-term complications.

"Lab-grown teeth would naturally regenerate, integrating into the jaw as real teeth. They would be stronger, longer lasting, and free from rejection risks, offering a more durable and biologically compatible solution than fillings or implants."