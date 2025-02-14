Shark attack figures fell dramatically in 2024.

Data shows that just 47 unprovoked attacks were recorded across the world last year - down from 69 in 2023 and considerably below the 10-year average of 70.

Four of last year's known shark attacks resulted in deaths, compared to 10 in 2023 and five in 2022.

Experts have described it as an "exceptionally calm" year for shark bites.

The majority of bites occurred in the USA, with 28 attacks recorded in six states.

Dr. Diego Vaz, Senior Curator of Fishes at London's Natural History Museum, says that the drop in attacks is a consequence of environmental damage.

He said: "Millions of sharks are killed each year, from newborns through to fully grown adults, and we're also destroying their environment.

"In comparison, 47 people being bitten seems so small, especially across so many kilometres of beach around the world."

Dr. Vaz continued: "We need to remind ourselves that we're entering their environment as visitors, and so we need to accept the risks that brings and take precautions when needed.

"Sharks have been on Earth for over 400 million years, much longer than humans, so we're the ones who are invading their space."