The shingles vaccine reduces the risk of a heart attack or stroke for up to eight years.

The shingles vaccine wards off the threat of heart attacks and strokes

Those given a jab to protect themselves against the painful rash illness had a 23 per cent lower risk of potentially fatal cardiovascular events.

The protective effect was particularly noticeable in men, people under the age of 60 and those with poor health habits such as smoking.

It was at its most prominent in the first two years after the injection but the impact lasted up to eight years afterwards.

Professor Dong Keon Yon, study leader at Kyung Hee University College of Medicine in South Korea, said: "There are several reasons why the shingles vaccine may help reduce heart disease.

"A shingles infection can cause blood vessel damage, inflammation and clot formation that can lead to heart disease.

"By preventing shingles, vaccination may lower these risks.

"However, as this study is based on an Asian cohort, the results may not apply to all populations.

"This is one of the largest and most comprehensive studies following a healthy general population over a period of up to 12 years."