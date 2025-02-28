Early nights could increase the risk of dementia.

Sleeping before 10pm could cause a bigger risk of dementia

Researchers in Britain, Sweden and China discovered that if people go to bed before 10pm, it could result in a 25 per cent increased chance of getting the degenerative condition - which causes a decline in thinking, memory, and reasoning skills.

They advised the best time to go and get some sleep is between 10pm and 11pm as it will give people the right amount of kip.

Matthew Walker, a neuroscientist and psychology professor at the University of California, said: "The time of night when you sleep makes a significant difference in terms of the structure and quality of sleep."