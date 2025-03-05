Smartwatches could bring an end to pandemics.

Smartwatches could halt the spread of diseases

The devices are up to 90 per cent accurate at using early markers to predict when the wearer will suffer from Covid or flu and experts think that reacting to these signifiers could dramatically reduce the unintentional spread of illnesses.

On average, people reduce social contact between 66 and 90 per cent when they realise they are sick but using smartwatch data to isolate before symptoms arise may even thwart diseases altogether.

Mart Vesinurm, of Aalto University in Finland, explained: "Even at the lower end of compliance, if people receive and act on an earlier warning by self-isolating, the impact is significant.

"Even just a 66-75 per cent reduction in social contacts soon after detection by smartwatches can lead to a 40-65 per cent decrease in disease transmission compared to someone isolating from the onset of symptoms."