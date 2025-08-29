A snake was given a "stern talking-to" by police in Austin, Texas after it sneaked its way into a car wash.

A snake fancied a trip to the car wash in Austin, Texas

Austin Police Association officers found the unusual detention "hiss-terical", and confirmed they were able to get the serpent safely back into its natural habit.

The Texas police department captioned a series of selfies with the reptile on their Instagram page: "Not your typical traffic stop….officers encountered a slippery suspect trying to make a “hiss-terical” getaway at a local car wash.

"Our officers quickly detained the slithery fellow, gave him a stern talking-to, and decided to cut him a break. No tickets issued — just a safe release back into the wild.

"Sometimes even snakes deserve a second chance."