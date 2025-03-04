Many chunks of space rock have come close to hitting Earth.

Nasa scientists have reported near-miss objects have passed the planet closer than the moon recently.

The discovery came after astronomers spotted a death-defying asteroid - dubbed the size of the London Eye - through a telescope in Chile on December 27, 2024.

Called 2024 YR4, it was previously predicted that 2024 YR4 - which was zooming down towards the planet at 38,000 mph - had a 2.3 per cent (one-in-43) before its original 1.2 per cent chance of crashing down on the planet on December 22, 2032.

Some even scrambled to come up with a plan to fend off the up to 300ft-wide chunk of space rock, with expert David Rankin stressing that people should not worry about it because it will start "falling at some point".

Now, scientists from the European Space Agency have confirmed the menace affecting us has a 0.001 per cent chance of doing so.

Even though it is currently 27 million miles away, it has been said it will return to our orbit in 2032.