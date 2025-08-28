Scientists have identified a spiky dinosaur.

Dinosaur skull

It is believed the creature roamed the Earth around 165 million years ago.

The fossil, unearthed in Morocco reveals a small herbivorous creature with rows of spines running along its body, earning it the nickname the “punk rocker dinosaur.”

The animal, named Patagopelta cristata, lived during the Middle Jurassic period and is believed to have used its unusual armour for defence against predators.

Measuring around two metres in length, the dinosaur had bony plates and sharp spikes protruding from its neck and back. Experts say these features likely made it difficult for predators to attack, while also giving it a striking appearance compared to other plant-eating dinosaurs of its time.

Dr. Sebastian Apesteguía, who led the research, said: "This was a strange little dinosaur that looked like nothing else we’ve seen before. Its body was protected by spikes, almost like nature’s version of a medieval knight."

The discovery sheds new light on the diversity of ankylosaurs, the family of armoured dinosaurs that later produced giants such as Ankylosaurus.

Scientists believe the species demonstrates how defensive traits evolved much earlier than previously thought.