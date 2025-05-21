A 'Star Wars' nerd has sold his collection of toys related to the film franchise for £2.1 million.

Jeff Jacob spent 33 years collecting over 800 mint-condition toys - some of which were in their original box - including figures, spaceships, vehicles and playsets based on the George Lucas film series.

Jeff put his memorabilia - which had been displayed in glass cabinets - under the hammer at Hake's Auctions in Pennsylvania, USA, and it sparked a global bidding war for the sci-fi goodies.

A figure of the 'Star Wars' villain Darth Vader with a double telescopic lightsaber fetched close to £100,000.

Also, a Jabba the Hutt playset went for £29,200 and a 1978 Jawa figure with its original cape sold for £13,600.

The Denver, Colorado-based construction worker said he will be spending his earnings on building a new house for himself.

He is quoted by The Sun newspaper as saying: "When I started collecting, I wanted all the characters.

"Once I got every variant I could possibly think of, I went on to the package stuff."

A spokesman for Hake's Auctions said: "Jeff was able to get the best of the best."