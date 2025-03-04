Sleeping in at the weekend can slash a person's risk of depression.

Sleeping more at weekends has a range of health benefits

A new study has found that those who spend up to two hours longer snoozing at weekends may halve their danger of suffering from the mental disorder.

The additional sleep is particularly good for men between the ages of 40 and 60, who are unlikely to get enough rest during the week as they juggle the responsibilities of work and family life.

A lack of shuteye is also associated with health problems such as low mood, weight gain and a weakened immune system.

Experts from Chengdu University in China wrote in the study: "There is a potential association between weekend catch-up sleep and a reduced risk of depression, particularly in alleviating the negative effects of workday sleep deprivation."

The boffins found that people who spend an extra hour in bed at weekends had a 30 per cent lower risk of suffering from depression - with the figure rising to 62 per cent for between one and two hours.