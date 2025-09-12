Those who struggle to get to sleep are at a heightened risk of dementia.

Poor sleepers are at more risk of dementia

Experts have long linked both the quality and amount of rest to the memory-depriving illness and US boffins have explained that people with chronic insomnia - which is defined as difficult sleeping at least three days a week for three months - have a 40 per cent greater risk of developing dementia than individuals who do not have the sleep disorder.

Dr. Diego Carvalho, a neurologist and sleep medicine expert at the American Academy of Neurology, said: "Insomnia doesn't just affect how you feel the next day - it may also impact your brain health over time.

"We saw a fast decline in thinking skills and changes in the brain that suggest chronic insomnia could be an early warning sign or even a contributor to future cognitive problems."