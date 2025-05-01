Storing sun cream in a bathroom may increase people's risks of getting skin cancer.

Specialist Doctor Ed Robinson has advised people to store their SPF in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight and extreme temperatures.

This is because hot temperatures, as well as steam from showers and baths, can cause the ingredients, that help protect people's skin, to get broken down and, therefore, become less effective.

He also stressed that people must check the sun cream to see if there is a change in its texture - such as it being runny or lumpy, which can cause "patchy" protection - before applying it to the skin

He said: "Using degraded SPF means you are not getting the full protection advertised on the bottle.

"This increases your risk of sunburn, premature ageing, and, more seriously, skin cancer.

"In some cases, broken-down ingredients can cause skin irritation or allergic reactions."