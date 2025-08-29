A "talking Beagle" has learned how to put on relaxing music when he's home alone.

Jude has been trained to carry out human tasks himself, including putting on a playlist on Amazon's Alexa.

Alongside a clip of Jude showing off his skills, his owner penned on Instagram: "Jude has a few new buttons… this is one of them. He presses it often. He especially seems to like listening to music to relax. I have a playlist setup for Jude called “Jude’s Music” - a mix of Disney and Pixar songs, acoustic folky covers of various songs, some Beatles songs (Hey Jude, of course!), and other easy listening genres. I add to it regularly. Sometimes Alexa correctly plays his playlist, and other times she hears “Play Juice Music”- which has been a nice alternative that we both enjoy.

The Beagle has learned an impressive 86 words using the Fluent Pet system, a way for cats and dogs to communciate through buttons.